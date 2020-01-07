The Force Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $995,981.00 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $995,981.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 49.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006842 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,414,405 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

