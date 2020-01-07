Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

TMO stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.98. 917,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $225.64 and a 1-year high of $330.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

