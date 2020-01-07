Thingschain Hits Market Cap of $12,807.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $12,807.00 and $4,363.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00052555 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00079400 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,880.79 or 0.99938928 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056210 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001974 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

