ThoreNext (THX) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $135.74 million and $221,001.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.27 or 0.00075089 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

