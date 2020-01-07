Timothy P. Walbert Sells 84,886 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $3,019,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,839.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 1,356,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,911,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

