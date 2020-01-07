Titan Coin Price Up 29.1% This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $596,434.00 and $172.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034879 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004167 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000650 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

