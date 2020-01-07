TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $156.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $48,535.00 and $156.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,334,562 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

