Tourist Token (TOTO) Achieves Market Cap of $7,001.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a market cap of $7,001.00 and $8,926.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01396646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00120379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

