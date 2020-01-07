Trainline’s (TRN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 25th.

TRN opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Tuesday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

