Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,484.91 ($19.53).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,629.50 ($21.44). The company had a trading volume of 219,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,079 ($14.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,578.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,387.82.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Insiders purchased a total of 299 shares of company stock valued at $466,117 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.