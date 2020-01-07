Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,527 ($20.09).

Several research firms have issued reports on TPK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($21.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,079 ($14.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,578.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,387.82.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts bought 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, with a total value of £893.78 ($1,175.72). Insiders purchased a total of 299 shares of company stock valued at $466,117 in the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

