TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys 842 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.83. The company had a trading volume of 715,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,375. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

