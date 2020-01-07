TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,765 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $206.05. 1,132,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,277. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $208.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.