TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $82.26 and a 52 week high of $134.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.