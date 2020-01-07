TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,100. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.