TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Humana comprises 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 150.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,408,000 after acquiring an additional 932,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Humana by 136.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4,141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,543,000 after acquiring an additional 690,246 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $180,507,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.45.

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.87. The company had a trading volume of 668,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,573. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

