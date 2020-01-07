TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.3% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $172.24. 237,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.75. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

