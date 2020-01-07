TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 57.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Qualys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. 348,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,925. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $85,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,974,773.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $8,262,392.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,875,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,415 shares of company stock worth $24,137,197. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

