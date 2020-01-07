TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

COST traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.15. The company has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $204.18 and a 1 year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

