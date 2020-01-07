TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. 3,798,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,070. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

