TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 168,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.