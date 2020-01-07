TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 853,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian Inc has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $29.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

