TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 735,109 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $26,858,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,654,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after buying an additional 370,928 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.22. 2,096,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

In other Teradyne news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders have sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.