TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $683.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.