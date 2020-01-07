Tufin Software Technologies’ (TUFN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUFN. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 3,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

