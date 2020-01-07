Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $2,157,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

