Tyman (LON:TYMN) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TYMN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

LON:TYMN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 268 ($3.53). 11,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.26. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 272 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $502.53 million and a PE ratio of 21.79.

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

