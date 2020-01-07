Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $29,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,070,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,853,665.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $22,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $21,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $27,200.00.

TYME stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 4,197,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

TYME has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

