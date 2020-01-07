U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

LON UAI traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 183.40 ($2.41). 245,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,009. The firm has a market cap of $230.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.47. U and I Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U and I Group will post 2200.9999577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £17,700 ($23,283.35). Insiders purchased a total of 252,296 shares of company stock valued at $37,572,852 in the last ninety days.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

