Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -3.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,540,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,999,475 in the last three months.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

