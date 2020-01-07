Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UDG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 858.17 ($11.29).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 800.50 ($10.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 798.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 777.53. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.