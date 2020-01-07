Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $185,565.00 and $156.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

