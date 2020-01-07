UNICORN Token (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $375,426.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $375,426.00 and approximately $13,662.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 125.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000368 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

