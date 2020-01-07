UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UCG. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.41 ($17.92).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

