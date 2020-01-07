Unikoin Gold Price Tops $0.0110 (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $2,512.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Profile

Unikoin Gold launched on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,847,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, DDEX, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

