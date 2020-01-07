Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 147,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.19.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $148.61 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.