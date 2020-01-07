UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UNITE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,066.67 ($14.03).

UTG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,242 ($16.34). 133,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,227 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.52. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 810 ($10.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

