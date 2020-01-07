Universa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,783.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Universa has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $3,783.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Universa has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Livecoin and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

