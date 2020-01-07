Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.12.

URBN stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

