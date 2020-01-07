Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 91,800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. 1,123,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,337. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

