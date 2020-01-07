Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF comprises 2.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA IPE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. 299,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

