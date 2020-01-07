Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 93,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,525. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.