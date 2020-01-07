Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,087 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 436,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

