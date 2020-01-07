Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 666,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,717 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 724,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,068. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.