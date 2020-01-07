Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

