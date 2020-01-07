Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $78.47 and a 12 month high of $94.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

