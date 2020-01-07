Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,928. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $91.30 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $66,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $38,960.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,294. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,301,000 after buying an additional 959,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,292,000 after buying an additional 890,867 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after buying an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 420.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,452,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

