ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.14.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of VSAT opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 185.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.