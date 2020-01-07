VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

NYSE:VICI opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. VICI Properties’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 119.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 74.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 392,243 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.