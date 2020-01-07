VIDY (VIDY) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $5.80 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

